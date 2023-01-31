Home

Kashmir Turns a Visual Delight For Tourists With Fresh Snowfall in Kupwara, Netizens Call it ‘Winter Carnival’ – See Viral PICS & Videos

Tourists who are now visiting Kashmir are having a blast because the area resembles a winter wonderland right out of a movie.

Subhan Allah! Kashmir Turns a Visual Delight For Tourists With Fresh Snowfall in Kupwara, Netizens Call it 'Winter Carnival' - See Viral PICS & Videos (Picture Credit: @KashmirTML/Twitter)

Trending Kashmir News: Parts of the Kashmir valley are experiencing an intensification of cold waves, and temperatures below zero have been recorded in locations like Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kupwara, etc. Nothing appears more exquisite than Kashmir in Winter. Do you agree? If not, the latest visuals from Kupwara, a district in north Kashmir will convince you. Winters last here from October to the beginning of March, and this is when you may see the peak of snowy Kashmir. People in Kashmir awoke to find themselves covered in snow as a result. The stunningly spectacular view of the snow-capped mountains and snowfall in Kashmir has drawn thousands of visitors. Check out some breathtaking visuals and videos of the snow-capped mountains in Kashmir shared by residents and visitors!

Check Viral Photos and Videos from Kashmir’s fresh snowfall

Peace and tranquility ❣️

Kupwara ❣️ pic.twitter.com/oPYBUgTjDy — Peer Najmu Saqib (@peerNajmusaqib) January 30, 2023

#Drangyari #Kupwara ❤️ Come and visit this beautiful place surrounded with Deodar and Pine Trees. pic.twitter.com/zuLhPxvhhm — Tahir Sayeed (@TahirsyeedK) January 29, 2023

Kupwara town right now. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zwWPdF0GfJ — Nasir Lone (@nasirnazirlone) January 30, 2023

As first of it’s kind three day winter carnival in Kupwara will kick start from tomorrow at Tee Pee ( Drangyardi). I along with my friends will be serving free (Saffron khewa) to all the tourists as a token of love. See you all there😍. pic.twitter.com/h1rlZvXcKg — Gowhar Wani (گوہر وانی) (@GowharSpeaks) January 28, 2023

Drangyāri Kupwara

geographical coordinates: 34° 26′ 25″ North, 73° 59′ 20″ East pic.twitter.com/ja7nhuFJJa — zain (@zainmalik193224) January 25, 2023

It’s difficult to realize that the valley was once green given the amount of snow that currently covers the entire area. The snowfall that started on Monday continued until late in the day, with upper regions receiving 2-3 feet of snow deposit. Following this, the daily activities in Kupwara remained disrupted.

Make sure you carry adequate woollens and shawls. A trip to Kashmir during a snowfall will forever be a memory to cherish!