In the face of the lockdown in Kashmir, two artistes – Majid and Fayaz Mir have found a way to make the most of Pashmina art by developing a rare weaving technique that was lost 60 years back.

Called 'fishbone', which boasts of greater strength and better drape-ability, this particular form of weaving was done 50-60 years back exclusively by Majid Mir's grandfather.

Hailing from a family that first integrated Calligraphy weaving into Pashmina, Mir brothers have found a new-age approach to the long lost weaving technique.

The reinvented technique is fully hand combed and hand spun, making it one of the finest crafted products with 100 per cent Pashmina wool. The designs created by the artisan duo follow a contemporary style and have a colour palette that perfectly matches today’s consumer sensibilities.

In an experiment to diversify the use of Pashmina, the Mir brothers constructed a men’s formal jacket and a couch that were also a part of a special showcase at the recently held India Craft Week.

The design of the couch was developed by the students and faculty members of the Space & Interior Design Program from Pearl Academy, New Delhi.

“We were disconnected due to lack of phone and internet availability in the recent past, and there was no way we could do any productive activity being cut-off from the rest of the world. So, we decided to focus on new ideas, research and development,” said Fayaz Mir.