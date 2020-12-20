New Delhi: A video clip of a Kashmiri man singing a heartfelt song to a bird sitting on top of car has taken the internet by storm recently. The short clip was posted on Instagram by one Swastik Mastaan where the man can be seen wearing a Kashmiri pheran and singing to the common myna bird. And, what makes the video more soulful is that the bird later joins in to the man’s melodious voice and starts crooning joyfully. Also Read - Maharashtra Home Minister Performs 'Kanyadaan' Ritual During Differently-abled Woman's Wedding

The man could be heard singing Mayi Chani which is known to be one of the oldest songs of Kashmir. Shot at a picturesque location in Kashmir, the video was posted the video clip with a caption which appears to be an English translation of his song. Explaining the lyrics of the song, Swastik wrote about his happiness of being accompanied by the little birdie as he sang amidst the beauty of the nature. The song can be loosely translated to, "My soul was yearning for your love, I yield my soul to you my beloved mother, Thy the mortal was restless wandering. Your aura is breathtaking. I surrender at your feet, Acceptance is overwhelming. Thy little bird sang along alongside mere mortal equally drenched in your love."



The one-minute clip posted on December 10 has garnered over 5000 views and was also able to gain the attention of Kashmiri singer Ali Saffudin, who has also sung a rendition of this beautiful song. And, needless to mention, the man’s dulcet voice has drenched netizens in love with the whole singing a song to bird scenario.