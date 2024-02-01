Home

Kashmir’s ‘Polar Express’: Enchanting Video Shows Train Dashing Through Snow In Kashmir Valley | WATCH

Srinagar and other plains in Kashmir received this winter's first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the residents. The snowfall in the plains began late Wednesday night and continued till the morning.

Kashmir Snowfall: In what looks like a scene from Hollywood film “Polar Express”, a train is seen dashing through a snow-covered landscape in Kashmir valley. The picturesque video was shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his official X handle, showing a passenger train blitzing through a whiteout in the valley on the Baramulla-Banihal section.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The train can be seen moving through heavy snowfall, the season’s first in Kashmir valley, which covered the entire landscape in a blanket of snow, creating a magical scene, as if from a fantasy story.

Kashmir gets first snowfall

Srinagar and other plains in Kashmir received this winter’s first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the residents. The snowfall in the plains began late Wednesday night and continued till the morning at most places.

“It started as a mix of rain and snow late last night in Srinagar and other adjoining areas in the plains and by the morning, the valley was covered under a blanket of snow,” officials said.

Srinagar received around two inches of snowfall, Anantnag town four inches, Qazigund nine, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town two, Kulgam town three, Shopian town five, Ganderbal town two, Baramulla town three, Kupwara town four, and Gulmarg 14 inches, the officials said.

The higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall, they added.

It is the season’s first snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir valley, including in the summer capital Srinagar, which had experienced little precipitation so far this winter in the form of rains, the officials said.

Snow brings cheer to Kashmir

The Kashmir valley witnessed a prolonged dry spell this winter with most of the Chilla-i-Kalan — the 40 day harsh winter period, when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent — remaining dry.

While some areas in the higher reaches had received light snowfall, most of the upper reaches experienced moderate snowfall at the fag-end of the Chilla-i-Kalan.

The snowfall at the end of Chilla-i-Kalan brought cheers to the tourists as well as the locals associated with the tourism sector.

Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked

Thursday’s snowfall shut down the Srinagar-Jammu national highway as it was blocked due to shooting stones between Ramsoo and Banihal. The alternate Mughal road and the Srinagar-Leh highway are closed for traffic due to snow accumulation.

However, the snowfall brought cheer to the residents.

“Finally, there is snow in the plains of Kashmir. We thank God for this blessing,” Mehraj Ahmad, a resident of the city here, said.

He expressed hope that the coming days will see more snowfall in the valley.

Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal, said while the snowfall was the need of the hour for the valley as it was essential for sustenance.

“We witnessed a prolonged dry weather. Our glaciers have melted, there was hardly any snow left on the mountains before the recent snowfall. Snow is really important for our sustenance. Without it, our water resources would have dried up, it could have hit our horticulture especially fruit produce, and the dry spell resulted in many respiratory ailments. So, it is essential we have a good snowfall,” he said

(With PTI inputs)

