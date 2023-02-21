Home

Viral

Kate Middleton Slaps Prince William’s Butt on BAFTA 2023 Red Carpet And Internet is Like ‘Dude, They Are Totally Us’ – Watch Viral Video

Kate Middleton Slaps Prince William’s Butt on BAFTA 2023 Red Carpet And Internet is Like ‘Dude, They Are Totally Us’ – Watch Viral Video

Kate Middleton smacked her husband Prince William's butt as they walked on the red carpet in the now viral video - Watc!

BAFTA 2023: Kate Middleton and Prince William hardly ever exhibit any form of public display of affection because they are so aristocratic and royal but something changed on the BAFTA red carpet. In the viral video, the Princess of Wales slapped her husband Prince William’s butt as they walked the carpet. The adorable duo appeared to be completely smitten and goofy. The event was held in the Royal Festival Hall in London, and the couple made a point of walking down the red carpet hand in hand. The Prince was dressed in a dapper black suit, and Kate was seen wearing a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress. They were both seen sporting a pair of statement black opera gloves.

The video was also shared by the official Instagram handle of vogue magazine and the caption read, “Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived to the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us— a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel.”

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The internet was divided by Kate Middleton’s goofy gesture on the red carpet. One of the users wrote, “I love this, I really really do. I love to see it. However, if this was Meghan giving Harry a “love tap” the papers would be going wild, everyone would be going wild.” Another user wrote, “It is impossible to like them after watching the Harry and Meghan documentary. Everyone in the Royal family used Meghan as a scapegoat to make themselves popular with the bullying press, so sad.”

The viral video has over 8M views, 427K likes and 4K plus comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.