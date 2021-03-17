A Kazakasthan-based bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko who created international headlines last year after marrying a sex doll has divorced her and gotten himself a new bride. For the uninitiated, sex doll is a type of anthropomorphic sex toy in the size and shape of a sexual partner. Sadly, their marriage hit a roadblock after wife Margo broke down days before Christmas and had to be repaired. In the meantime, Yuri confessed to cheating on his wife with a strange object and even tried to meet up with another sex doll. Also Read - Tale of Love? Hong Kong Man Gets Engaged to Sex Doll, Lavishes Her With Expensive Gifts & iPhone

He recently put a post on Instagram, announcing separation with Margo and also introduced his new, ‘queer’ wife Lola.

“Lola has a woman’s head, a chicken’s body, the navel has depth and can be used as a vagina and a penis inserted into it. I’ll show you this one day. I identify her as a massive chicken,” Kazakh muscle man said. “Remember my chicken experiment? So then I really liked it. And I wanted such a sex toy. I also decided that I would have a harem (I also talked about this before). There may be many of us in our family. And it’s a thrill,” he added.

Watch the video here (Disclaimer: NSFW)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Yuri Tolochko (@yurii_tolochko)

Tolochko and Margo’s relationship hit the rocks last December when she broke days before Christmas. After his divorce, Yoko revealed the split has “really hurt” him.

Talking about the break up, Yuri told the Daily Star: “There is a specific and compelling reason for my divorce. However, I am not ready to talk about it yet. It’s hard for me morally. I put a lot of time and effort into our relationship, I got used to her, two and a half years of my life are connected with her. And it’s hard for me to realise now that she’s not there. It really hurts. Perhaps not everyone will understand this, for some she is just a doll, a toy [but also not everyone can understand sadness when a lovely pet dies]. But I felt good with her.”

Yuri identifies as a pansexual, and can fall in love with “a character, an image, a soul, just a person”.