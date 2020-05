Nur-Sultan: It was a joyous moment for Olesia Suspitsina when the lockdown in her city, Antalya came to an end! With an aim to celebrate the end of restrictions, Olesia along with a friend headed to Antalya’s picturesque Duden Park for a hike, but the celebrations ended in tragedy. Also Read - Was Kim Injured During a Recent Missile Test? Rumour Mills Run as Fake Photo Floats on Social Media

The incident took place on Sunday when Kazakh native Olesia and her friend decided to take a hike at Duden Park, which is very famous spot for clicking selfies, with scenic waterfalls in the background. She scaled a safety barrier so her friend could take her picture with her standing on the cliff’s edge.

”We came to the park in the evening, we drank wine. Then we were talking to a friend with a video. When Olesia was talking on video, she asked me to take a picture of herself”, her friend told News1.

However her celebratory picture ended fatally, when she slipped on some grass and fell 35 metres down a cliff, according to a New York Times report.

Her friend immediately called emergency services and her body was found and pulled out from the water, but she could not survive the fall. Turkish police investigated the case and concluded it was an accident, the victim’s relatives said.