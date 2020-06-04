Siwan: Being cooped up indoors all the time, away from your family and friends, while staying at a quarantine center can be quite stressful and also monotonous. However, in such testing times, music and dance often bring a little cheer and happiness in people’s lives and that’s what residents of a quarantine center in Bihar did. Also Read - 'Daddy Changed The World': George Floyd's Daughter Gianna 'GiGi' Floyd Proudly Tells Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson | WATCH

A video of residents dancing at a quarantine centre in Bihar's Siwan, while maintaining social distance has gone viral on social media.

The video was tweeted by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, which shows residents of Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar, standing in five rows dancing to the tunes of 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the 1997 war-action film Border.

What’s commendable is that everybody wore masks and maintained a proper distance from each.

“Residents of the Juafar Quarantine Center in Siwan in Bihar have kept their spirits up through song, music and dance,” the cop wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with netizens praising the people for their joyful spirit, while many called it inspiring:

This time is going difficult situation and you are dancing with social distance at song of Sandese aate hai, I like this video after that seen, more people will be inspired from this video — Pankaj Sharma (@Pkbirni780) June 3, 2020

Waah waah waah

What a way to inspire! https://t.co/KkzIYzWj3C — Narendra (@hindipatrakar) June 2, 2020

Aur main inhein deta hun grand salute — Shaswat singh (@shaswatcool) June 1, 2020

Hats off to Bihari spirit. — Sanjay Kumar Sinha (@Esskay1234Kumar) June 3, 2020