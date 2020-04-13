Baby donkeys are not the ones who are cute, to join the list here is Zonkey! Yes, you read it right. A zebra at the Chyulu Hills National Park in Kenya was recently found with a peculiar-looking breed by her side. It had stripes, but they weren’t dark and barely covered her body. An unexpected miracle happened when a zebra fall in love with a donkey and they mated to give birth to a ‘zonkey’, that’s a mule hybrid of both the species. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi to Address Nation at 10 AM Today, Likely to Announce Lockdown Extension

When caregivers at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, examined the foal up close, they were excited to discover it wasn't a zebra after all — but a zonkey, a zebra-donkey hybrid. They mentioned: Since zebra pregnancies last 12 months, the team was quickly able to figure out how it all happened. During her time with the cattle herd last year, she had "obviously become acquainted with an amorous donkey," the news release said.

In a FB post, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust mentioned "It's a Zonkey! Working with wildlife, one learns to expect the unexpected. Even the most seemingly straightforward story can eventually reveal its true stripes and end up surprising us all. Last year, our SWT/KWS Tsavo Vet Unit moved a wayward female zebra from community land back to a protected area. It was an uneventful translocation and the zebra has been loving life since. We did, however, have quite the surprise recently, with the appearance of a baby zonkey – a hybrid between a zebra and a donkey – by her side. Zebra's have a 12-month gestation period, so it's not been difficult to connect the dots as to the origins of this lovely little character. It seems that mum encountered a rather amorous donkey before she was moved!"

The zebra and her baby zonkey are “thriving” in their new habitat, which isn’t swarmed with predators and has enough food and water to keep them happy. Until they’re discovered by a zeal, or a group of wild zebras, the pair will continue to enjoy the park. The Trust also explained that a zonkey is a “highly unusual hybrid” between a donkey and a zebra. In this particular case, it appears as if the zebra had met an amorous donkey before being relocated.