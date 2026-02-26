Home

Viral

Kerala temple witnesses elephant attack on priest during festival; animal grabs and tosses him in air | Viral video inside

Kerala temple witnesses elephant attack on priest during festival; animal grabs and tosses him in air | Viral video inside

Viral video: The priest is undergoing treatment in the hospital after an elephant became aggressive at Annamanada Temple.

Image: X @pminu (videograb)

Viral News: A shocking video has come to light from Kerala’s Thrissur district in which an elephant is seen getting aggressive. The video is from the state’s Annamanada Temple, and it features a mahout assistant becoming the victim of the aggressive elephant’s wrath. When a priest tried to move to the animal’s top, he was being helped by an assistant. During this time, the 26-year-old mahout named Vivek was grabbed by the elephant’s trunk, which later flung him heavily into the air. The violent visuals have left everyone worried for Vivek, who, at present, is undergoing treatment at the hospital after experiencing injuries, as per reports.

Viral video

A temple priest was injured after an elephant allegedly grabbed and tried to throw him during a mahout’s attempt to mount on top of the elephant at #Annamanada Mahadeva Temple, #Thrissur in #Kerala pic.twitter.com/HgVWIB3ROl — Pranab Jha (@pminu) February 26, 2026

The video is being widely shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X. One user shared the video with the caption, “A temple priest was injured after an elephant allegedly grabbed and tried to throw him during a mahout’s attempt to mount on top of the elephant at #Annamanada Mahadeva Temple, #Thrissur in #Kerala.”

The elephant is seen fully decorated, and two more such animals are seen behind him in the video. It bends slightly for the priest to mount on its back. At this time, other individuals help him to reach the top. The event quickly unfolded when the elephant grabbed the 26-year-old mahout assistant named Vivek with his strong trunk. The animal is seen grabbing Vivek’s leg and violently tossing him in the air.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where did the incident happen?

According to the reports, the violent incident took place in the Thrissur district of Kerala’s Annamanada temple. The priest was trying to mount the top of the elephant when the creature became aggressive, leading to the animal grabbing the 26-year-old assistant named Vivek’s leg and tossing him in the air. This left everyone around him seriously concerned, and the video abruptly ends.

What happened later?

After the assistant was tossed in the air by an elephant, the mahout was able to regain control over the animal in a short period of time. This helped in avoiding any further harm, and the injured priest was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he sustained injuries.

The reports suggest that he’s undergoing treatment in the hospital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.