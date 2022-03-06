New Delhi: As many countries and establishments imposed sanctions on Russia for its action against Ukraine, a cafe in Kerala found a potent way to protest against the war. While many supermarkets across Europe and US have dropped Russian food and drinks, a cafe in Kerala removed Russian salad from its menu in solidarity with people of Ukraine.Also Read - Operation Ganga: Indians In Ukraine Asked To Register For Evacuation Process On “Urgent Basis”

“In solidarity with people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘Russian salad’ from our menu,” read a message posted outside Kashi cafe in Fort Kochi. Also Read - What is Nuclear "Dirty Bomb" That Russia Claims Ukraine Is Making In Chernobyl?

Russian salad off the menu too. This appears to be from the Kashi art cafe in Kochi, Kerala. A really nice place that I've been to many times over the years. Sincere, perhaps, but totally ridiculous. (via @VJ290481) pic.twitter.com/6TgBy1xhOj — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) March 3, 2022

Also Read - Kerala Man, Evacuated From Ukraine With Pregnant Wife, Wants To Name His Baby After Operation Ganga

Earlier, many bars and liquor stores in US pulled Russian vodka off their shelves and promoted Ukrainian brands instead. “I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,” said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, The Associated Press reported. “The US obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.”

So he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.”

(With inputs from AP)