New Delhi: An Air India Express flight IX-1344 from Dubai skidded off while landing at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. Chilling pictures and videos have been surfacing across social media platforms where the aircraft could be seen shattered in two pieces.

At least two people are feared dead, including the pilot of the Air India aircraft, and more than 40 people have been injured, according to reports. There were 191 people on board, including 10 infants and 6 crew members.

The incident took place at around 7.40 PM when the flight was trying to land amid rough weather in Kozhikode, Kerala. Though generally flights are diverted during bad weather, this flight was not diverted and was allowed to land at the airport.

This is the second tragic incident in a single day for Kerala, which was hit by a massive landslide at Rajamala, Idukki.

Here are some chilling photos and videos of the Kozhikode accident:

#AirIndia Air India Express Flight overshoots runway on landing in #Kozhikode… Video via WA pic.twitter.com/adtDlHnQEK — D A (@diwakaran_a) August 7, 2020

everyday of 2020 has its own tragedy 💔 #AirIndia crash site in Calicut. My prayers for the victims. #kerla pic.twitter.com/Ac23I9R9xt — Ansh Raj Shankar (@AnshRajShankar) August 7, 2020