New Delhi: A couple from Kerala is being widely trolled and abused by social media users for posting pictures from their romantic post-wedding photoshoot online. Now, at a time when pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots has become a trend among young couples, this couple from Kerala, Rishi and Lakshmi conceptualised theirs in an intimate style. Also Read - After Kerala Transwoman is Harassed For Selling Biryani, The Internet Comes Together to Help Her

Rishi and Lakshmi tied the sacred knot on September 16, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, they were not able to celebrate their wedding as they planned along with all festivities. Therefore, to celebrate their wedding amid a pandemic, the couple came up with the idea of a themed post-wedding photoshoot, hired a photographer and got it done at a beautiful location in Idukki’s tea gardens. Also Read - Pawsome! Newlywed Couple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar Feeds 500 Stray Dogs to Celebrate Their Wedding

Speaking to a media house, Rishi said, “Most wedding shoots are cliched, where the bride and the groom, wearing traditional veshti and saree, hold hands and walk around the temple. We wanted to do something different and decided to do a post-wedding shoot.” . Also Read - Sabarimala Temple to Reopen For 5 Days From October 16 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 250 People Allowed in a Day

Soon, after getting the photoshoot done, the excited couple posted the pictures on social media, to which the couple had to become victims of cyberbullying. Their pictures were met with abuse, trolls and vulgar comments as social media users slammed the couple for posting pictures that were allegedly indecent and inappropriate.

“Both of us were very much clothed throughout the shoot. It is impossible to not be clothed as we were shooting outdoors, in a rather public place. That the photographer was able to capture aesthetic shots of us, is purely his creativity and camera skills. However, most users, especially on Facebook, began moral policing me and my wife over the nature of the pictures,” added Rishi.

In the photos, the couple duo can be seen draped in white sheets while playfully running in the tea plantation. After posting the pictures, the couple was not only trolled online, but some neighbours and relatives too complained about the photos.

But, on a positive note, despite the harassment and derogatory comments, Rishi and Lakshmi decided not to take the images down, not to respond to the trolls, or take legal action.