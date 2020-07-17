Cochin: In a rare display of compassion, a doctor in Kerala went above her call of duty as she took care of a 6-month-old boy for a month after his parents tested positive for coronavirus. Since June 15, Dr Mary Anitha had been taking care of the baby, along with three of her children, at her rented apartment in Cochin after fear of infection kept others from taking care of the infant. Also Read - Compassionate Gesture: Mosque in Maharashtra Converted Into Covid-19 Facility, Oxygen Provided to Patients Free of Cost

As per reports, Elvin’s father, a nurse, contracted COVID-19 last month, following which the mother returned to Kerala with the toddler. Upon reaching Kochi, she underwent a quarantine at home during which she tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the district child welfare committee sought people to care for Elvin, most of them including relatives of his parents, stayed away because of the fear of contracting the infection. That’s when Dr Mary stepped in and quickly agreed to watch over Elvin.

“On June 14, the child welfare committee approached me… By the time the issue reached me, the baby had lived with his mother for several days after she tested positive and his chances of getting infected were very high,” Mary was quoted by The Indian Express.

She then rented another apartment to take care of the baby opposite to her flat where she lived with her three children and husband. Her kids also extended a helping hand by leaving meals in front of the room’s door for her and Elvin. During this period, she also used to make video calls to the baby’s parents, who were under treatment.

After taking care of the child for a month, she handed over Elvin to her parents on Wednesday who completed their home quarantine after being discharged.

Touched by such a gesture, Elvin’s mother said they were indebted to the doctor. “The doctor was a godsend. Nobody would come forward to take care of a baby of a Covid-19 patient. I respect her as well as her family who supported her decision.’’

A clinical psychologist by profession, Dr Mary also runs an organization for differently-abled kids in Kochi. Hats off to her!