New Delhi: A group of fishermen in Kerala has been earning praises all over the internet after a video of them releasing an endangered whale shark, caught in their fishing net, back into the sea. The incident reportedly happened near Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

As there was a cyclone warning, the fishermen decided not to venture out into the deep sea and engaged themselves in fishing near the coastline. And, while pulling ashore one of the nets, a giant Whale Shark got caught in the net. Soon after, the fishermen gathered around and carefully got the whale shark out of the net and released into the sea. The shark was very much alive when it was freed.



The incident came to light after a native of Shanghumugham, one Ajith Shanghmukham shot a video of the act and posted it on social media.

Speaking to NDTV, Ajith said, “There were around 60 fishermen who made a lot of effort to free the Whale Shark. Initially, they thought the shark would not be able to swim back, but after two efforts the Whale Shark made its way into the sea. When I reached the spot, the shark had started swimming back. It was a very special moment for all of us who witnessed it.”

Usually, these sharks are not spotted near the coastline, but this may have happened due to recent climatic conditions, said Ajith.

The local forest department has also decided to acknowledge this noble gesture of the fisherman and have planned to give them an award from the Chief Wildlife Warden as a token of appreciation.