Kozhikode: Wanting to meet his wife and kid, a man in Kerala did something quite daring–he stole a bus! Yes, 30-year-old Dinoop stole a private bus parked at the bus stand near Kozhikode on Saturday night and went on to cover four districts in Kerala, before being caught. After fooling cops in 4 districts, he failed to convince the police who stopped him at the famed Kumarakom tourist destination on Sunday morning. Also Read - Kerala Announces Free Food Kits to All Including Migrant Workers from May 15. Check Details

After being arrested, he told the police that he stole the bus as he wanted to be with his wife and child at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district. Unable to travel from Kozhikode to Thiruvalla, a distance of around 270 kms , because of the lockdown, he saw the private bus parked on the road on Saturday. With no one around, he got into it and managed to start it and finding the fuel tank full, began to drive to his desired location.

At two places in the night he was stopped by police and he told them that he was asked to fetch migrant labourers from Pathanamthitta and the police let him go. Leaving Kozhikode, he drove through Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and entered Kottayam district. But when he reached the famed tourist location on Sunday morning, he was stopped by the Kumarakom police and his game was up.

Speaking to IANS, an official of the Kumarakom Police station said he was stopped and asked to show his licence.

“He said he does not have the licence with him. Then we decided to search the website of the Regional Transport Office with the registration number of the vehicle got the address and the contact number of the registered owner and we called him. When we asked him if the bus belongs to him, he said yes and added that it’s parked here itself. Then we told him what happened and then only he realised that his bus had been stolen,” said the police official.

“The police from Kuttiyadi came and took Dinoop into custody and drove the bus back.They will probe the case further,” added the official.

Meanwhile the Kuttiyadi police is not giving full credence to the story of Dinoop, as he has two similar cases against him and the coming days will reveal, what actually was his motive.

(With IANS inputs)