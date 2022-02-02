Kozhikode: A man from Kerala is earning praise from netizens for his timely intervention which averted a major fire tragedy. Kodenchery’s ‘Shaji Pappan’ got attention on social media after he drove a burning lorry to safety after the driver of the truck panicked and fled the spot. The incident happened in Kerala’s Kodenchery on Sunday when the lorry was carrying straw from Wayanad and caught fire, according to the caption shared alongside the video.Also Read - Kerala Hospital Uses Morgan Freeman's Pic In Skin Treatment Ad, Apologises After Online Backlash

As per the updates, the driver panicked and stopped the vehicle in Kodenchery, however, an onlooker Shaji Verghese jumped into the lorry and averted the major accident. The video has been shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the name @kozhikottukaarofficial. The user has described the whole incident in the caption posted alongside the video.

Soon after the incident, the fire department reached the spot and brought the flame under control. As per the caption in the post, the straw might have caught the fire due to the short circuit caused by electric wires. The man was seen in the video driving the lorry to the ground and moving it in a way that the straw fell on the ground and the on-lookers reached on the ground.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Shaji Varghese, who is fondly called ‘Shaji Pappan’ in his village near Kozhikode.

The social media users called him real hero.

REAL HERO SHAJI PAPPAN When the lorry with the straw caught fire in Kodancherry at #Kozhikode yesterday, the driver & assistant ran away. Shaji, a local, drove the burning vehicle from the populated area and shifted it to a nearby field. Video 👇🏾#reallifeheroes #kerala pic.twitter.com/4bwp5YnLfz — Vaisakh Aryan (@vaisakh_aryan) January 31, 2022

It must be noted that the video posted on Instagram has garnered more than 14,000 likes so far. “It is suspected that the fire was caused due to short circuit from electrical lines which struck the straw. The courage shown by Shaji Varghese, known as Shaji Pappan, a merchant and driver in Kodancherry has averted a major tragedy,” read the post’s caption. “Shaji pappan is always a hero,” commented a user.

As per the local media reports, Varghese got his nickname after the release of the Malayalam movie Aadu.

However, this not the first time that Varghese has done this heroic act. Two years ago, he along with his friends had picked up a Nano car which had overturned in Kolli and was stuck on the edge of about a 50 feet cliff.