A video showing a man fainting and almost falling off the balcony of a building is making rounds on social media. The man from Kerala's Kozhikode was successfully rescued by his co-worker who was standing next to him and CCTV footage of the real-life rescue has gone viral. The rescuer, Thayyil Mittal Baburaj whose presence of mind and reflex helped the man survive the deadly incident, is now earning lots of praises online.

In the video two men can be seen standing in a corridor leaning against the wall, while one of them is wearing a maroon shirt and white veshti, the other man was seen in blue shirt and saffron veshti. The man wearing the red shirt has his hands crossed and is leaning on the ledge of the wall and suddenly he can seen almost tumbling off the ledge, but the alert man standing next to him grabs on to his leg and saves him from falling off. Soon, various other people, including a policeman, gather at the spot and pull the unconscious man back to safety.

Watch the video here:

As per local media reports, the man who was rescued has been identified as Binu, a resident of Aroor and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.