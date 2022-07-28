Kasaragod: A man, who was suffering from huge financial crisis was praying for a miracle to happen when he had put his recently constructed house up for sale to pay off his debt. But before receiving a token advance for the sale, luck came knocking at his door. Mohammed Bawa (50) won a jackpot of Rs 1 crore through Kerala State Lotteries.Also Read - Kerala: Sriram Venkitraman Takes Over as Alappuzha Collector From Wife Renu Raj

This all happened on Monday when the 50-year-old was about to collect the token advance for his newly-built 2,000 square feet house. But a few moments before Mohammed came to know that he had won the hefty prize.

Mohammed had decided to shift to a rented house with his family after selling the only asset they had to pay off his debt. Bava and his wife Annie have five children, including four daughters and a son. Two of their daughters are married. After the weddings of his daughters and the completion of house construction, Mohammed was entrapped in a debt of Rs 50 lakh.

In conversation with The New Indian Express, Mohammed said, “I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it. For the past four months, we all were under so much stress. We could not repay our debts as there was very little income.” Mohammed added that for the past four months, he has been buying lottery tickets, with high hopes. He added, “I have been buying lotteries for the past four months hoping luck will end my misery.”

Mohammed had taken money from the banks and relatives, moreover, the 50-year-old also borrowed money to send to his son, who is in Qatar.

However, when the broker came to his house with the buyer, Mohammed backed out of the deal. The winning ticket was bought from the Amma Lottery Agency in Hosangadi and after the tax deductions, Mohammed will receive around Rs. 63 Lakh.