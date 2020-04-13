Running a marathon for a cause may seem to be a far fetched wish in these corona times. But for a banking official, the commitment to marathoning and showcasing it as a cause made him run 42 km at a stretch not on the road but inside the four walls of his apartment in Kochi. Also Read - After Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar Turns 'Bhumi The Baker' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

G Suresh Kumar started his marathon on Sunday at 10:30 am and three and half hours later, he had logged in 42 km. "I ran from my dining room to my bedroom and back. One side is 15 metre and when I finished at 2 p.m., I had completed 42 km. My father and my wife and two kids were cheering me and supported me.

"They were busy wiping the floor because my sweat was falling," said 50-year-old Kumar, a top official in the IT department of the Kerala headquartered Federal Bank.

“The reason why I did this was to create an awareness that to beat the coronavirus, one has to be fit. Now, with even walking or jogging in the open is an offence and with all gyms closed, I did this to show to people that you can remain fit, even when one is home,” added the banker, whose last marathon was the Tata-Mumbai marathon last year.