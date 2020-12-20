New Delhi: In case you remember, recently, a video clip showing a homeless man decorating former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s statue with flowers in Kochi’s Marine Drive had gone viral on social media. But, earlier this week, the 63-year-old man, identified as Sivadasan, was found dead in Abdul Kalam Marg (Marine Drive walkway), where he used to sleep. Also Read - All is Fair in Love? Newlywed Bride Elopes From In-Laws' House with Lover Who Visited Her as Brother

According to a report by The News Minute, the city police discovered Sivadasan's body on December 16 and have stated that he was murdered, allegedly by an acquaintance who was jealous of his fame after his video became viral. The police revealed that Sivadasan could have been murdered, following the post-mortem report and also said that he had died of internal injuries. The police further added that they have arrested a man named Rajesh suspecting that he killed Sivadasan. Sivadasan must have been thrashed by Rajesh, which allegedly inflicted internal injuries on him, said police.

K Lalji, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police said, "Sivadasan had recently got much publicity on decorating the Adbul Kalam statue with flowers. We have learned from many people that the accused was envious over this. Many people had seen the man thrashing Sivadasan for two days (on the day of the alleged murder and a day before)."

In his viral video, Sivadasan, an ardent admirer of the former President, said that he had met Abdul Kalam twice during his visit to Kerala, once in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. He conveyed that the former president even gave him Rs 500 during one of his visits years ago and that he would remain forever thankful to him for his act of kindness. Following which, he adorned Kalam’s statue with flowers everyday without fail and also planted a few plants near the statue.

“On his visit to Thiruvananthapuram stadium, when I saw him, he put Rs 500 in my pockets saying to keep as travel expenses. I cannot ever forget it…I’m showing my gratitude for that,” Sivadasan had said in the video.