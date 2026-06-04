Kerala man’s 14-hour trip to return lost debit card to American tourist wins hearts online; Watch video

American tourist shares viral story of lost debit card. Check the detailed post here.

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Kerala man's 14-hour trip to return lost debit card to American tourist wins hearts online; Watch video(Photo Credit: Instagram@indiawitkin)

Some stories on the social media platforms are truly heart-touching. They impart meaningful life lessons and make us believe that humanity still exists. And one such viral video is proof. A heartwarming act of kindness captured the internet’s attention when one American woman left her debit card at an ATM in a beach town in Kerala while on vacation. However, the man who found it returned it to her after travelling 14 hours. The woman later took to Instagram and described her experience, which has now gone viral. According to the user “India Witkin,” the woman was visiting southern India on vacation by herself, and this incident renewed her faith in humanity.

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How did the American tourist lose her debit card during her India trip?

In a detailed post, the user “India Witkin, wrote, “So I left my debit card at an ATM in a small beach town in Kerala, India. I was solo traveling and I didn’t realize until I was in the capital city, 5 hours away. Earlier that day I was at DHL trying to ship something to the US. The DHL worker and I exchanged numbers since all transactions in India are basically made over WhatsApp.”

According to the Instagram user Witkins, a combination of being hungover from last night’s drinking and the heat may have caused her to forget her debit card. Meanwhile, she had only 36 more hours in India before she would leave, and there was no ‘courier’ available on Sundays to ship her card. When things turned against her, something unusual happened. Then, she experienced an incredible event that changed everything.

View this post on Instagram

“I had to go to the ATM to withdraw cash, but accidentally left my card inside the machine. It was 95 degrees and I had had a few drinks the night before. Sue me As soon as I realized my card was missing, I called the DHL guy. Asked if he could check if it was still there. Prayed to every Hindu God and Goddess I could think of,” the post added.

“24 hours later — he found it. Sitting on top of the machine. A miracle. But now the issue was getting it back. I was leaving India in 36 hours. It was Sunday. He couldn’t ship it. Later that night, he calls me and he tells me to come outside. This man drove 6 hours in a tuk-tuk with two friends to hand-deliver my card. 14 hours round trip. On his day off,” read the post.

What does this viral story reveal about the spirit of hospitality in India?

The man called her and told her to step outside her home. She was amazed to see that the man drove 6 hours in a tuk-tuk with two friends to hand-deliver my card. This meant a total of 14 hours round trip. She even offered him money; however, he refused to take it.

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“When I tried to give him money, he refused. Said he knew I was traveling on a budget and to keep it for myself.

His name? Krishna. The Hindu god of love, compassion, and protection. Tell me karma doesn’t exist. Hopefully this story restores your faith in humanity, because it did for me. ❤️,” the post read.

Till now, the post has received over 13.8k likes and several comments. One user wrote,” God Bless you desr Krishna.” Another user wrote, “enjoy & explore the Incredible India.” Another user commented, “Sir, A big salute and thank you for the wonderful act of goodness!”