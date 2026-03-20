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Kerala woman carrying firewood load on head wins hearts with her fluent English | Watch viral video

Kerala woman carrying firewood load on head wins hearts with her fluent English | Watch viral video

Viral video: A woman from Kerala wins hearts for her fluent English while lifting a heavy firewood load on her head. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram/eco_traveler

Viral News: Kerala is known for various reasons in India and globally. This time, a video from the state is rightly proving why it is a miraculous state and why it is loved so much by everyone. The viral video shows a woman carrying a heavy load of firewood on her head. However, this is not something which has stood out in the video. The uniqueness of the video is that the woman is heard speaking English with great fluency. The state is already popular for having a high literacy rate, and now, this video just proves why. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral Instagram video about?

The viral video features a simple and powerful moment from the state of Kerala. It shows a woman confidently walking on a road while she carries the heavy load of firewood on her head. She soon crosses her path with a content creator and asks, “Are you a YouTuber?” The reaction instantly left everyone surprised. The conversation happens in English entirely, and the woman keeps sharing insights about her life and work. Everyone loved not just the physical strength of the woman but also how clearly she spoke and how fluent she was. The video became viral, and people immediately associated it with the literacy rate of the state.

Viral video of a Kerala woman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eco_traveler (@eco_traveler_)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Kerala is more than a story. Think you know the Kerala story? Come here and spend time with the locals…”

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “If you do your work everyday, you will become strong. words of wisdom,” and another wrote, “A queen will always turn pain into power.”

The third comment read, “Last time we were there. Kerala people are amazing. Very helpful, very amicable. I must say that was the best time of my life. If anyone is from Kerala reading this. I just wanna thank you guys for being so sweet.”

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