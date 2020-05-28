Trivandrum: BevQ, the virtual queue management application for liquor sales in Kerala, finally made its debut on Google’s Play Store late on Wednesday night and made quite a splash. In less than 24 hours since its launch, the app has already been downloaded over lakh times! Also Read - Chilling Murder! After Failed Attempt With Russell's Viper, Kerala Man Hires Cobra to Kill Wife; Arrested

The app was developed by a Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited to avoid reopening of liquor outlets and prevent long queues outside them.

“BevQ is a virtual queue application and token generator service provided by Kerala state beverages corporation ltd. In order to maintain the social distancing especially in this COVID scenario this app will be usable and the client can book a queue number and token for assuring his place in the queue in the specified time slot,” the app description on Google Play reads.

Hit by glitches

However, many users who downloaded the app complained of glitches, while others said they couldn’t find the app on Play Store. Many others claimed that they could not complete the registration processes since the One Time Password failed to get generated.

One user wrote, ”Not a fair play from Faircode. An epic failure to rate it the least. No geo-location assistance for a user. User discretion to save, keep, and name multiple fav locations like( home loc., Office loc., Other frequenting locs) are some basic user side requirements.”

Another user complained, ”One of the worst app.. Stuck on otp screen , and the timer stopped working.. otp is not received.. tried 2 3 times.. u should have performed a good testing on the system. I don’t even understnd how this app is approved by google.. such a bad experience..”

Due to a barrage of complaints, the app has only managed to get a 2.5 rating on Play Store.

#BevQ this app is horrible.. it does not have an option to choose a slot of our choice it sucks #bevQApp #bevco — Arun Vishnu (@ArunVishnuNG) May 28, 2020

Scenes outside liquor outlets in Kerala – sales through QR codes, allotted time slots via #BevQ. But first day glitches – from outlets not opening/delay to scans not happening to people without phones clueless pic.twitter.com/Rooyk01BN9 — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) May 28, 2020

About the app

Just like Delhi’s E-token system, BevQ app will be used to generate e-tokens for the sale of liquor in Kerala to manage over-crowding outside liquor stores during the lockdown period.

The app supports both English and Malayalam languages.

After filling necessary details like name, mobile number and pin code, customers can place their orders, following which they will first receive an e-token with a QR code on their mobile phone. This token will be scanned by the liquor store licensee following which the alcohol will be handed to the customer.

However, users can purchase alcohol only once in four days using the BevQ app.

Starting from today, Kerala is all set to resume the sale of liquor in the state through its 1,168 liquor vendors from morning 9 am to 5 pm.