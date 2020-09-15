Social media has been abuzz with activity ever since a picture of a police official squatting over a young Congress worker pinning him to the ground to allow Kerala Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel’s convoy to pass through, surfaced. Also Read - Amid Protests Against George Floyd's Murder, Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology For 1 Year

It was Sunday evening when the picture became public. The social media users immediately equated it with the unfortunate incident of George Floyd, a black American, who was killed in Minneapolis, US, when Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on 46-year-old’s neck for several minutes leading to his death eventually.

I cant breathe was slogan raised by leftists when George Floid was martyred. This is Kerala police handling those who protest against CPM Ministers who were partners of Swapna in gold smuggling.#KeralaGoldSmuggling pic.twitter.com/2NyC1k1Jxb — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) September 14, 2020

State Congress vice-president and two-time former legislator P.C. Vishnunadh said it was indeed shameful for the Kerala Police, for what happened.

“Just see the cruelty that was shown to one of our young activist Antony, who turned into a victim of police high-handedness, as literally a replay of what happened in the US was played out,” said Vishnunadh.

Antony and Youth Congress workers took to the streets on Sunday evening and protested against Jaleel demanding his resignation after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

While some protesters were chased away by the police manning the roads, Antony fell down and when he was trying to get up, a police officer saw to it, he was pinned to the ground, till Jaleel’s convoy passed.

After that Antony’s colleagues came rushing seeing the incident and he was rescued. Young Congress legislator V.T. Balram also took to his Facebook page and posted the picture with the caption, ‘Citizen and Pinarayi government’.