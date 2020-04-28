Staying put in one place has never been a trait of us human beings, and when it is enforced on us, we try everything in our power to do the opposite. For example, right now the whole wide world has come to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and most governments have asked their people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. It is not an easy order to follow for most, and knowing that, a district in Kerala came up with a unique plan. Also Read - After Pillow And Duvet Dress Challenge, Now Shopping Bag Dresses Are All The Rage!

The Thazhekkode Grama Panchayat in Malappuram district of Kerala had the brilliant idea of holding a contest and awarding anybody who followed the rules and stayed indoors during the entire COVID-19 lockdown.

In an interview with IANS, AK Nasar, president of the grama panchayat, said he wanted people to be safe and also felt that he needed to reward those who followed the guidelines.

“This plan was decided on April 6 and the next day it became effective. There are around 10,000 families in our panchayat. We wanted people to remain safe and stay indoors and for that we decided to reward them. We have set up people to observe all those who venture out of their homes and the families of those who come out, will be ruled out,” said Nasar.

“By now the lockdown has been extended and now we will take a call on when the contest should end. Most probably, we feel this contest will end on May 3. This will be decided by our panchayat. Once the contest ends, we will ask for an affidavit from all those who come claiming that none in their family have ventured out. Coupons will be given to all such families and the winners will be selected through a lucky draw,” added Nasar.

The prizes that await the victorious are, for first place – half a sovereign of gold, second prize – a refrigerator, third prize – a washing machine, and 50 complimentary prizes would be given when the lockdown ends.