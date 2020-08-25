US fast-food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has decided to drop its iconic ‘Finger-Lickin’ Good’ slogan in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Saying that the slogan “doesn’t quite feel right” at a time when the world is battling Covid-19, KFC announced on Monday that it will suspend use of “It’s Finger-Lickin’ Good” in its advertising after 64 years. Also Read - China Facing 'Turbulent Change' as Global Markets Shut Doors Amid COVID-19

Many photos emerged on social media that showed the new advertising posters and packaging by KFC with the words ‘Finger Lickin’ blurred.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger-Lickin’ Good’, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer.

The company said the phrase would return when the time was right.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, KFC had earlier pulled ads featuring the iconic slogan. The move came after the firm had received complaints and social media criticism about the slogan and advertising that featured images of people licking their fingers.

Notably, KFC closed its outlets temporarily in March amid the pandemic, but most have now reopened. The company, which was founded in the 1930s by Harland Saunders, has used the Finger-Lickin’ Good slogan since the 1950s.