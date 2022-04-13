Viral News: The much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and according to predictions, the South Indian film is expected to break box office records on opening day. The huge success of KGF series made ‘Rocking Star’ Yash a big name in the film industry. Three years after the release of its prequel KGF: Chapter 1 took the nation by storm, KGF 2 is already breaking records before its release. With Yash fans waiting to see Rocky set the screens on fire, most of the shows for the film have been sold out already for advanced booking. KGF 2 is the first film to sell nearly 5,000 tickets in just 12 hours in the UK.Also Read - KGF 2 Actor Yash on Comparison With Prabhas: I Always Avoid

Ahead of the film’s grand release, Yash collabed with an influencer to reach a bigger audience online and netizens are more than happy with it. Also Read - RRR Box Office Update Day 18: Rajamouli's Film Gains Massively Amid KGF 2 Wave - Check Detailed Collection Report

Niharika NM is an Indian content creator who has 2 million followers on Instagram. In her recent video, the influencer gives a twist to the famous ‘Violence’ dialogue as the KGF star Yash himself joins her in the video titled ‘I am violence’. “Violence. Violence. Violence. I don’t like it, I avoid it, but Violence likes me!” says the famous dialogue from the film KGF: Chapter 2. Also Read - KGF 2 Beats RRR With Record-Breaking Advance Booking For Day One 4 Days Before Release - Check Detailed Report

The video begins with Niharika repeating the Violence dialogue while acting cool as she tries to open a bottle with her hands. However, she fails to open the bottle lid, even after trying to do it with her hands, feet, and teeth. After several failed attempts, she asks for another bottle when Yash enters the day to be her saviour. He completes her dialogue ‘but violence likes me’ and flips open the bottle with a smooth strike with his fingers.

While Niharika’s ‘saviour’ helps her open the bottle, he forgets to give the bottle to her and walks away with it. She then runs after him saying, ‘My name is violence, don’t avoid me sir’. The hilarious video has left netizens in splits and received over 6.37 lakh likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)



Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar are part of the supporting cast. The film will release in several thousand screens across the globe.