Khan Sir’s low-cost hospital in Patna offers blood test at Rs 7, ECG at Rs 25; dialysis, cancer treatment units available at THESE rates

The vision of Khan Sir is not to stop here. He revealed that he plans to set up more hospitals across the state of Bihar.

Viral news: The popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has opened a low-cost hospital in Bihar’s Patna. This comes as a major step, as it goes beyond his usual profession that revolves around teaching and classrooms. Khan Sir’s objective with this hospital is to make the healthcare facilities affordable for individuals who can’t afford them. The hospital also offers important medical tests at prices that are very low in comparison to both private and government hospitals. When he was asked about his motivation behind opening the hospital, he mentioned that he was inspired by his mother’s belief that no person should be denied medical treatment because of money.

Medical tests at low prices

At the Patna Hospital, opened by Khan Sir, the aim is to keep the prices of the medical tests low. In the hospital, the price of a blood test is Rs. 7, and that of an ECG is Rs. 25. He mentioned that the main focus of the hospital is on the service, without thinking about making profits. According to Khan Sir, the treatment in his hospital will be less expensive than in most other government-run hospitals. The educator told the Patna Press, “Our aim is to make healthcare accessible to everyone. Treatment will be cheaper than in government hospitals.”

Khan Sir’s journey

The popular educator wanted to join the Indian Army. However, he could not get into the army, as he lacked the requirements of physical fitness. This didn’t stop him from providing value in society, as he started to teach the students. During the journey, Khan Sir attained massive respect and a reputation. He has also highlighted several social issues in his lectures to prompt the youth to think actively. In addition, he has also talked about the expensive medical treatments in the hospitals for poor people.

Khan Sir’s inspiration

Khan Sir mentioned that his primary inspiration behind opening the hospital comes from one of the beliefs of his mother. He added that his mother always believes that no individual, especially poor ones, should be denied treatment at a hospital because of money and hefty expenses.

Khan Sir’s vision

The vision of Khan Sir is not to stop here. He revealed that he plans to set up more hospitals across the state of Bihar. According to the educator, this approach will help each branch and hospital to focus on one medical treatment with specialisation.

