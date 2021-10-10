Kolkata: The ‘Khela Hobe’ fever is still on and this time it has finally made it’s way to the Durga Puja pandals of the city of joy in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress’ famous election slogan “Khela Hobe” is no longer just a slogan but it has become an emotion for the residents of Bengal and hence it has also taken up as a theme of this year festivities. To woo the people, many Durga Puja pandals have gone for the ‘khela hobe’ theme this year. Speaking about this to ANI, an artist named Soumen Ghosh said, “Khela Hobe slogan is famous all over India. We chose this theme to motivate children and the youth to play outdoor games instead of mobile games.”Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Covid Rules Further Relaxed; Shops, Bars to Open Normally For THIS Period

“In Bengal when Khela Diwas is celebrated for a single day why can’t we put up this theme to spread the message that sports are necessary,” Ghosh added. He elaborated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns put in place to prevent its spread, children busy playing mobile games and have forgotten to play outdoor games such as football, chess, ludo and basketball. Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Tithi And Mantra

“To promote sports we have chosen the theme of Khela Hobe and in Bhawanipore this time it was Khela Hobe. We have recreated icons like PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Mohan Bagan and Football ‘khela hobey’ in our Durga Puja pandal this time to woo the visitors even though there are restrictions in entering Puja Pandal,” said Subhankar Roychowdhury General Secretary Bhawanipore Durgautsav Samiti. Also Read - Congress, TMC Spar Over Prashant Kishor's 'Big Disappointment' Tweet

The Pandal has been decorated with footballs, Chess and. Ludo sets, basketballs and the most important is the Durga Maa idol which is carried by four players depicting East Bengal and Mohan Bagan. Apart from that, the pandal has models of Olympians who won medals such as Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Hockey players.

The ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan was a rallying cry of the Trinamool Congress in the assembly election earlier this year, which it won by a landslide.