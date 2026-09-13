‘Khwab Ho Tum’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim breaks into Kishore Kumar song during BRICS Summit | WATCH

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim broke into a Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song ‘Khwab Ho Tum’ during his BRICS visit. He was accompanied by a pianist during the singing.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/khwab-ho-tum-malaysian-pm-anwar-ibrahim-breaks-into-kishore-kumar-song-during-brics-summit-watch-8523278/ Copy

This is not the first time that Ibrahim has publicly expressed his admiration for Kishore Kumar. Image Credit: @anwaribrahim/X

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is in the news amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in India. You would think it is for a deal or diplomatic stance but he went viral for an absolutely different reason. The 79-year-old leader was seen humming Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song ‘Khawab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat’.

A video of the leader singing the song at a cultural event at the BRICS Summit has gone viral on social media garnering praises and love from users. He can be seen accompanied by a pianist.

Malaysian PM breaks into Kishore Kumar song

Ibrahim shared a video of the performance on his X account, showing him singing the Kishore Kumar classic as a pianist played the song during the dinner.

Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! pic.twitter.com/NzazFHV509 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026

This is not the first time that Ibrahim has publicly expressed his admiration for Kishore Kumar. The Malaysian PM has previously spoken about being a fan of Kumar earlier and also sung the same song during an interview in India in 2024. He also shared a video montage featuring the famous song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The song, from the 1965 Hindi film Teen Devian, was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by S D Burman, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. It remains one of Kishore Kumar’s enduring romantic classics, known for its distinctive melody and evocative lyrics.

Ibrahim at BRICS

Earlier on Saturday, Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit. During their interaction, the Malaysian prime minister also highlighted PM Modi’s popularity.

A video from their interaction showed the two leaders shaking hands before sitting together, during which Anwar made a candid remark about Modi’s popularity.

Also Read | PM Modi warns against ‘weaponisation of critical minerals’ in Xi Jinping’s presence at BRICS Summit

During his conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Anwar said, “See, Prime Minister Modi is so popular; I got so many messages to pass on their regards to him.” The informal remark came as the two leaders discussed measures to deepen India-Malaysia relations across various sectors.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation, Malaysia took part in the BRICS Leaders’ Summit as a partner country. According to Malaysia’s foreign ministry, the summit serves as the “highest-level platform of BRICS”, bringing leaders together to deliberate on global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation and issues confronting developing nations.

Anwar’s visit marked his first trip to India since taking office as Malaysia’s prime minister in 2022. The wider engagement also saw India and Malaysia elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and sign several agreements in areas such as digital technology and tourism cooperation.

Anwar meets Rahul Priyanka Gandhi

On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a breakfast meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the high-profile interaction.

Also Read | Xi Jinping skips PM Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner after bilateral talks – What Is the Reason?

Visuals shared by the party capture the leaders engaged in warm conversations around the breakfast table, alongside a moment showing Rahul Gandhi shaking hands with Prime Minister Ibrahim and sharing smiles. The meeting took place as the BRICS Summit entered its final day, following the adoption of the comprehensive New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday.