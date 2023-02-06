Top Recommended Stories
Kiara-Sidharth Wedding Memes: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones. The couple’s big fat Indian wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during the first week of February. According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are making every effort to arrange a traditional Punjabi lavish wedding. Their fans are eagerly awaiting their photos, viral videos from inside the wedding festivities and much more. As their fans wait for the bride and groom’s first look, they have flooded social media with countless wedding memes.
Every big celeb wedding like that of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt invited memes and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are no exception.
CHECK SIDHARTH KIARA’S VIRAL WEDDING MEMES
🚨⚠️ Memes have started on Wedding 😂#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidKiara #SidKiaraKiShaadi #SidKiaraWedding #Alia pic.twitter.com/T2vkFoHWdA
— Simmi Sahu 👑 (@Simmi_Sahu_) February 3, 2023
#SidharthKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/URDI8gFrSQ
— Manju Jonwal (@manju_jonwal) February 3, 2023
*Kiara, Sidharth announce wedding date*
Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists : pic.twitter.com/XTJobciiv0
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 3, 2023
Kabir off to Jaisalmer#SidharthKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/TW7iAWoxXl
— Saksham (@DigitalSaksham_) February 5, 2023
After listening Kiara & Sidharth marriage news.🏃🏃😂
Scene ( jaisalmer airport) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qDIlrWgAXc
— A D I T Y A 🇮🇳 (@troller_Adi28) February 5, 2023
Me waiting for sidharth and Kiara to post their laughing wedding pictures with same captions on Instagram pic.twitter.com/TIUC0ZZ6kq
— Tripti Arya (@triptiarya03) February 5, 2023
BRO IF KIARA CHANGES HER SURNAME AFTER THE WEDDING THEN IT WILL BE LIKE KIARA ALIA ADVANI MALHOTRA 😭😭 Made me think of this dhamaal scene 😭#SidKiaraWedding #SidharthKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/6eSkeDqcS9
— team groom 💌 (@hourlyfiona) February 5, 2023
True 😅#SidharthMalhotra #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidKiaraWedding #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/KiyvADzrpx
— Sidxloveeˢᶦᵈʷᵃˡᵉ (@sidxloveee) February 4, 2023
#chatgpt has taken colleges and universities by storm. Kya ho raha hain#Memes #strangerboykamal #Trending #trend #instagram #Sunday #memesdaily #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraSidharthwedding #PervezMusharraf #GRAMMYs #BenidormFest pic.twitter.com/68PWYhGUd8
— @kuldeepakManral🇮🇳 (@KuldeepakManral) February 5, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani created sparks with their chemistry in Shershaah on several screens. The adorable duo won hearts with several romantic reels and BTS videos during and post their shoot.
