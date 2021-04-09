With schools and colleges being shut due to the pandemic, studies across the world are still being conducted online. However, after a year of remote learning, both students and teachers are experiencing stress and exhaustion, something dubbed as ‘Zoom fatigue’. With students increasingly being bored of watching a screen for hours, teachers are finding it really challenging to hold their attention and are finding new ways to punish them even on Zoom. Though physical detention is not possible, teachers are now sending kids to a ‘Zoom detention’! Also Read - Feeling Stressed? This Adorable Video of Baby Singing Along With His Mother Will Make You Smile | Watch

Yes, recently a mother shared her grievances in a Twitter thread explaining how her daughter, a 4th grader, was sent to Zoom detention for not paying attention in an online class. Uju Anya, who is a linguistics professor at Penn State University, posted a series of tweets after learning of the news.

"My child got sent to Zoom detention for not paying attention in Zoom 4th grade. The email said here's the link to access the room to serve detention. I swear I'm trying so hard to take this life seriously," she posted. "The teacher gives repeated verbal warnings over time, then escalates to sending the child to the principal's office and notifying parents. At detention she's supposed to discuss and reflect with the behavior interventionist," she explained what Zoom detention means.

So, more details. This is an office referral, where the teacher gives repeated verbal warnings over time, then escalates to sending the child to the principal's office and notifying parents. At "detention" she's supposed to discuss and reflect with the behavior interventionist. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

Talking about the mental toll of online classes, Anya said that her daughter’s teacher informed her about the behaviour of her 9-year-old daughter.

”The repeated behavior the teacher warned my 9yo and emailed me previously about is my child’s inability to focus consistently in online class and complete the assignments. She frequently gets distracted, plays computer games, ignores the teacher, or just signs off Zoom,” she tweeted.

My child is struggling to keep it together during this pandemic like all of us. I chose remote learning to keep her safe, and I understand doing 4th grade on Zoom is difficult. It's also hard for teacher who manages both kids in class and online. But Zoom detention is ridiculous. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

Anya said that does not blame the teacher either but feels that “Zoom detention is ridiculous”. Soon after she posted the tweets, thousands of parents related and empathized with her struggles and called the punishment absurd, pointing out how more screen time for a child is not the right way to go.

Anya soon followed up to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness and support, saying, ” Thanks, everyone, for your thoughtfulness and support. I can’t possibly address all the replies and quotes, but I appreciate everyone. I have to go teach my own class now, but for those asking, yes, “virtual detention” were their exact words, and, no, I’m not sending my child.”