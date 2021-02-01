New Delhi: On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India’s first paperless budget post-Independence and announced a slew of measures to revive the Covid-19 hit Indian economy. However, when Sitharaman was presenting the budget, what caught the eye of Twitterati was the rather disinterested and non-chalant face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Soon after, the picture went viral on Twitter, triggering a barrage of memes and jokes. Check out hilarious memes:

Going to office after one year of Work from home. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/n9qnMugVJS — Sharpasm (@Sharpasm7) February 1, 2021

In Biology class In Maths class pic.twitter.com/1nCN7tSE6Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2021

Any guess why #RahulGandhi has not tweeted- "Budget is only for 4-5 businessmen friends of PM Modi" yet? Because he is high……..ly concerned about the farmers protesting at Shambhu border.#Budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/EYPV284l32 — Alter Ego (@Alter_Ego45) February 1, 2021

Rahul: Yha budget kuch samajh aa nahi rha, aur wha Chotta Bheem ke episode nikla ja rha hai yaaaar. pic.twitter.com/i680SBLNVP — Chauhan🚩♥️🇮🇳 (@Chauhan10A) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021 Rahul Gandhi : Ye kya horha hai kab khatm hogaa? He never let us feel bore😂🙌🏻 Such a nice person.. pic.twitter.com/t9XWm1hCeY — Gargi Shaktawat (@ShaktawatGargi) February 1, 2021

Kidher phas gaya re baba… Window bhi nahi hai ki bahar dekh sakoon… Mobile bhi nahi ki tweet kar loon… #Budget2021 se Bangkok aacha #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/KJgfdV3CkR — 🦉AHUM ANSARI🦉 (@charmer_d_saint) February 1, 2021

Me Attending Online Class in Morning ..#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/g34LInn8EW — Amarttya Satapathy (@sarcasm_unoffic) February 1, 2021

Prior to presentation of the Budget, Rahul Gandhi on Monday had shared his top expectations from the Union Budget 2021. He had opined that the Budget must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

For the first time ever, the Budget was paperless this year due to coronavirus. Breaking tradition, Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document. The Finance Minister was seen carrying a Made in India tablet, kept inside a red-coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. The budget would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

Earlier, “Union Budget Mobile App” was launched by Sitharaman for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.