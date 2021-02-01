New Delhi: On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India’s first paperless budget post-Independence and announced a slew of measures to revive the Covid-19 hit Indian economy. However, when Sitharaman was presenting the budget, what caught the eye of Twitterati was the rather disinterested and non-chalant face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch
Prior to presentation of the Budget, Rahul Gandhi on Monday had shared his top expectations from the Union Budget 2021. He had opined that the Budget must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders.
For the first time ever, the Budget was paperless this year due to coronavirus. Breaking tradition, Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document. The Finance Minister was seen carrying a Made in India tablet, kept inside a red-coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. The budget would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.
Earlier, “Union Budget Mobile App” was launched by Sitharaman for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.