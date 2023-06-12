Home

Kili Paul And Neema’s Performance On Adipurush’s Ram Siya Ram Goes Viral, Fans Say, “You Stole…”

Internet sensations Kili Paul and Neema Paul are back again to steal your hearts with another entertaining video. The duo shared a video lip-synching the song Ram Siya Ram from the upcoming film Adipurush. In the delightful video, Kili and Neema can be seen awe-inspiring with their performance on the popular Indian bhajan that has been recreated for the upcoming magnum opus.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kili expressed his excitement as he wrote, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hind. Let me see you all in the comments.” With Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur’s song playing in the background, Kili grabbed the attention of social media users who were delighted to watch him performing a song that holds a special place in every Indian’s heart.

The video, being widely shared on social media, also attracted Sachet Tandon’s attention. The singer wrote, “Wow,” along with a heart emoji. The video has garnered around 7 million views and 14 lakh likes. Meanwhile, people are pouring in their love in the comment section to showcase their appreciation and enthusiasm for Kili and Neema’s exceptional performance.

A user couldn’t contain his happiness and wrote, “You just stole every Sanatani’s heart. Jai Shree Ram.” An individual chimed in saying, “Heart filled after watching this video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)



Kili and Neema have been ruling the Internet for a while now. Earlier a few weeks back, Kili shared a captivating video of him and Neema in which they can be seen grooving to the iconic song “Hai Mera Dil” from the Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Josh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)



For the video, the duo donned stunning Indian traditional outfits and caught the limelight with their talent and creativity. Needless to mention, the duo has a knack for leaving their followers spellbound. Their sheer elegance compels users on Instagram to hit the like button without any doubt.

Talking about Ram Siya Ram, the song is a beautiful composition penned by Manoj Muntashir and crooned by Sachet and Parampara. The song features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janaki, the characters portrayed by them in the upcoming film Adipurush. The film directed by Om Raut is based on the famous Indian epic Ramayana.

