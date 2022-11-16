Kili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya Baat Hai. Watch Viral Video

In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor's iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI

Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for quite some time now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.

Dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili can be seen not just lip-syncing another famous Bollywood song but singing it in his own voice. Recently, he shared a video where the influencer revealed his real voice in front of his 4.4 million followers for the first time by singing the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ from the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Since then, Kili has been singing covers of Punjabi songs in several videos, other than his lip sync and dance reels. In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. “Back to the old time, when life had a meaning. Enjoy,” he captioned the post. He sang the lyrics of the song in a soothing and adorable voice. The social media sensation did his best to pronounce the lyrics right and even tried to hit all the notes like a pro. The reel has received over 1.1 million views and 141k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.