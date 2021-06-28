New Delhi: Needless to say, mosquitoes are the most irritating and the most hated creatures on our planet! As a vector for diseases like malaria, dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Zika virus, they are responsible for over 700,000 human deaths annually. On a daily basis, they make our lives difficult with their constant buzzing sounds and annoying bites. Though there are many lotions, sprays and repellants available in the market, not all of them are effective. Talking of the ways to get rid of mosquitoes, a Twitter user recently shared a hilarious way to trap those deadly creatures using salt and tequila! Also Read - This Australian Scientist Lets Thousands of Infected Mosquitoes Bite Him to Find Cure For Dengue!

In a tweet, the user who goes by the name Judianna wrote, ”Mosquito trap. The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it’s sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it. The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock.” The user also shared a witty hashtag #IAmGoingToBeRichWithThisPatent along with the post.

See the hilarious tweet here:

Mosquito trap.

The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it.

The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock.#IAmGoingToBeRichWithThisPatent pic.twitter.com/wQfAXlbB3j — Judianna (@Judianna) June 25, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, ”For the record – this joke has been around for years. I’m just happy so many people are enjoying and sharing it. We all need a laugh, right?”

The funny technique has gone viral, with more than 2,258 likes and more than 550 retweets. Her post also got hilarious comments, with many listing out other silly and absurd ways to kill a mosquito, and others calling it genius.

See some of the replies:

Or, and hear me out on this one, I drink the whole bottle of tequila, and then any mosquito that bites me gets so drunk that they can't fly straight and get pulled over for FUI. — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) June 25, 2021

We used to put out overnight Tarantula traps, which was simply cereal bowls filled up with beer.

They'd get drunk and drown.

I really like Tarantulas and haven't done this in over 45 years, btw. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) June 25, 2021

Thats too expensive for us! We cant get alcohol to drink. I never share my alcohol with mosquitos 🙂 — Pasifist Sulhi (@sulhipasifist) June 26, 2021

There’s somebody in this world that will buy that. — Rebel Son (@RebelSo05346781) June 25, 2021

Interesting scientific experiment. If it doesn‘t work , you still have the vodka. Win win — Mike Nilum (@Mulinful) June 26, 2021

Genius — Dave Lynn (@freddavelynn) June 25, 2021

Well, are you willing to try it?