Killi Paul-Neema Slay ‘Tum Tum’ in Trending New Video And Netizens Can’t Get Enough of Their Madness – Watch

Viral Video: Kili Paul and his sister Neema never fail to amaze the internet with their lip-syncing trending videos. The Tanzanian content creators have once again made waves for their latest dance video on the South Indian track ‘Tum Tum‘ from the movie Enemy. Tum Tum, a popular Tamil song by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, S. Thaman, and Roshini, has gone viral and is overpowering social media. In the viral video, Kili Paul and Neema not only matched their steps to the groovy track but also lip-synced it. The adorable duo’s viral video grabbed several eyeballs whose caption read, “One more time 🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The viral video garnered immense love and admiration from their fans and followers. One of the users wrote, “U guys are awesome.. so happy to see you both dancing in our language song.. so beautiful.. no words ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “Best brother and sister accompany👏🔥🔥😍.” While several users dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for the adorable duo.

The viral video has 128K likes, over 1K comments and 1.6M views.

