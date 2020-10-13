In a rare display of emotion, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shed a few tears while delivering an apology to his nation and failing to stand by his people during the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - India Records Lowest Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Two Months; Total Tally Surpasses 71 Lakh-Mark | Key Points

The Supreme leader delivered the rather moving speech at a military parade held to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of North Korea's ruling party on October 12, reported Guardian. He thanked the troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives. He also said that he was grateful that not a single North Korean had been infected with the virus

"Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily. I am really sorry for that," the Korea Times quoted him as saying.

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives. Our people, however, have always believed and absolutely trusted me, and supported my choice and determination, whatever it is,” he added while removing his glasses to wipe his tears.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the world, this news was hard to digest as people on the internet were visibly surprised to see Kim’s emotional avatar:

Kim Jong Un crying? Apologizing to his people for letting them down? What in the hell is going on. Is the world coming to an end and we don't know it?? — kam jackson (@kamjackson63) October 12, 2020

Lots of crying faces in the crowds while Kim Jong Un gave his speech. (KJU looks like he shed some tears himself; said he felt sorry for the soldiers who couldn't' be present due to them being deployed to typhoon-struck areas). pic.twitter.com/Ma2xTbSZRM — Gabriela Bernal | 가비 (@gabrielabbernal) October 10, 2020

2020 keeps on giving surprises. Kim Jong Un crying and apologizing?!?! https://t.co/2NmKR8vwc3 — Iskandar Putra 🇲🇾 (@iskandarputra_) October 13, 2020

Kim jong un crying, he’s just a misunderstood baby😂 — Omar (@omar_ahmedL) October 12, 2020

Kim Jong Un, who is visibly crying this speech, declares that not a single person in North Korea has gotten Covid-19. Needless to say, it's impossible for even North Korean officials to verify a claim like that, and is almost certainly wrong. pic.twitter.com/37N0gcB4tX — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) October 10, 2020