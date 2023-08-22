King Cobra Dance Video: Viral Clip Of Two Snakes ‘Dancing’ To Flute; Watch

Home

King Cobra Dance Video: Viral Clip Of Two Snakes 'Dancing' To Flute Music; Watch

Nature is full of beautiful creatures that never fail to captivate humans. Now a video of two snakes “dancing” has surfaced on social media and the internet is delighted after watching it. King cobras are the most venomous snakes out of the lot. They have the capacity t kill a person within a minute and are commonly found in India or neighboring countries. King Cobra is also known as ‘Nag’ or ‘Nagraj’ and are usually are found only in dense forests. But in the rainy season, cobras go to the villages near the forest in search of food.

The video of the two cobra snakes indulging in ‘dance’ was witnessed by a few people while many flocked to the spot after getting information about it.

WATCH KING COBRA DANCE VIDEO

Earlier a similar video surfaced on the internet where two snakes were seen “swirling and twirling” near bushes. The clip was posted on Instagram by @junglebeats.wildlife.

. “Snake Combat!#junglebeats_wildlife #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trending #viral #canonr5 #BBCPOTD #BBCWILDLIFEPOTD #capturedoncanon #karnataka #urbanwildlife #urban #IncredibleIndia #canon” reads the caption shared with the video.

The video has nearly 328 likes and numerous comments since it was posted a few days ago. Most commented on how fascinated they were by the video. ” Beautiful dance,” one Instagram user commented. “It’s absolutely stunning,” said another. Many people posted heart emoticons to express their feelings.

