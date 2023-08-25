Home

On Camera: Panic As King Cobra Found Hiding Under Pillow In Kota Shop | Watch

The incident happened in Bhamashah Mandi of Kota district when a worker sleeping inside the shop found a large King Cobra under his pillow.

Screengrab from video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

New Delhi: Panic gripped workers in Rajasthan’s Kota district after they found a large King Cobra hiding under a pillow on the bed inside the shop they worked in. Videos shared on social media platforms showed the huge snake slithering inside the shop and standing up with its hood spread.

According to reports, the incident happened in Bhamashah Mandi of Kota district when a worker sleeping inside the shop noticed something crawling under his pillow on the bed, upon lifting up the pillow, the man was startled to find a large Cobra. The venomous snake, over 5 feet long, had somehow slithered its way into the premises and hid under a pillow.

The reptile was over 5 feet in length, reports claimed.

Watch the video here:

Panic after locals spot cobra at a shop in Rajasthan's Kota. There were a dozen employees at the shop while the cobra was found.#Rajasthan #Kota pic.twitter.com/SPSjPAy2bL — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 25, 2023

Upon discovering the deadly serpent slithering around, the panicked workers quickly ran out of the shop and called a snake charmer to subdue and capture the beast.

“As soon as we lifted the pillow, the cobra stood up with its hood spread. The sight of the giant serpent staring ominously scared us to death and we ran out of the place in fear and called a snake catcher,” a worker said.

In another video of the incident, the snake catcher can be seen charming the reptilian into a sack.

Talking to local media, the snake catcher revealed that snakes venture out of their nests due to extreme heat and humidity and sometimes make their way into populated areas in search of prey, adding that people must remain wary of venomous snakes like King Cobra and do not engage the reptile if they stumble upon it as a single bite from the deadly serpent is enough to kill a person.

The snake was later safely released in the woods witb the help of an officer of the local forest department, he said.

