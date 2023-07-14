Home

Viral

Viral Video: King Cobra ‘Guards’ Tomatoes Amid Soaring Prices

Viral Video: King Cobra ‘Guards’ Tomatoes Amid Soaring Prices

Amidst all this, a video has emerged on the internet that has captured everyone's attention. The video clip showcases a furious king cobra sitting near tomatoes, extending its hood and emitting a teeth-tethering hissing sound.

King Cobra ‘Guards’ Tomatoes Amid Soaring Prices. | Photo: Instagram @Mirza Md Arif

King Cobra ‘Guards’ Tomatoes: Just two months ago, tomatoes were available for Rs 20 per kg, but now they have soared to Rs 150, even becoming more expensive than mangoes. We can say that tomatoes nowadays are not less than any precious commodity, as the red fruit is selling at red-hot prices.

Trending Now

As people struggle to afford tomatoes at skyrocketing prices, social media has become a platform for many to express their frustration. The surging prices have also sparked the creativity of meme makers, who have started a meme fest on the internet.

You may like to read

Amidst all this, a video has emerged on the internet that has captured everyone’s attention. The video clip showcases a furious king cobra sitting near tomatoes, extending its hood and emitting a teeth-tethering hissing sound. The video has been circulating on the internet, giving the impression that the serpent is protecting the precious tomatoes.

Watch King Cobra ‘Guards’ Tomatoes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Md Arif (@mirzamdarif1)

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Mirza Md Arif with the caption, “खजाने से कम नहीं है टमाटर, रक्षा कर रहा खतरनाक नाग” (snake protecting tomatoes, which are as precious as a treasure).

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, made headlines by launching a scheme in which he offered 2 kg of tomatoes as a gift with the purchase of a mobile phone.

The video clip has also prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comment section, with many expressing their pain and others making jokes about this unique incident.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Tomatoes are expensive, don’t touch them,” an Insta user commented.

“Snake god guarding the treasure,” commented the second Instagram user.

“tomato Rs 130 per kg in my city, wht is the price at your city,” asked a user.

“Awesome clip,” said another.

So, are the tomato prices also burning a hole in your pocket also?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES