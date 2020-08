Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, whose powerful and lucid poetry filled halls and connected with the young and old alike, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19. Also Read - Rahat Indori Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest After Testing Positive For COVID-19 At 70

With a 50-year career in poetry, Rahat Indori, an Urdu scholar of great repute, was one of the biggest mushaira (poetry symposiums) stars in the country and someone who fearlessly called a spade a spade.

The wordsmith that he was, Rahat Indori translated the mood of the nation in his poetry that was emotive, direct and political.

Attacking religious divide and jingoism, Indori famously wrote, “Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” (Everone’s blood is mingled in this earth. Hindustan is no one”s property). The lines were used on posters and banners during the anti-CAA protests, pushing him to almost cult status.

Indori was that rare poet who was easily connected with the young generation.

Here are the poet’s finest couplets that will be remembered for ages to come:

1.Shakhon Se Tutjaayein Vo Patte Nahi Hain Hum,

Aandhi Se Koi Kah De ki Auqat Men Rahe

2. Aankhon Mein Paani Rakho, Hothon pe Chingaari Rakho

Jinda Rahna Hai to Tarkibe Bahut Saari Rakho

Rah Ke Patthar Se Badh ke Kuch Nahi Hain Manjilen

Raaste Qawaz Dete Hain Safar Jaari Rakho

3. Main Jab Mar Jaun Toh Meri Alag Pehchan Likh Dena,

Lahu se Meri Peshani Par Hindustan Likh Dena

4. Bohot Ghuroor hai Dariya ko Apne Hone Par

Jo Meri Pyaas se Ulzhe Toh Dhajiyaan Udd Jaaye

5. Log Har Mor Pe Ruk Ke Sambhalte Kyun Hain

Itna Darrte Hain to Ghar Se Nikalte Kyun Hain

6. Jagne ki Bhi Jagane ki Bhi Aadat ho Jaye

Kash Tujh Ko Bhi Kisi Shayer se Mohabbat ho Jaye

Door Hum Kitne Dinno Se hain ye Kabhi Gaur Kiya

Fir Na Kehna jo Ayanat me Khayanat Ho Jaye

7. Ek hi nadi ke hain ye do kinaare doston,

Dostana zindagi se, maut se yaari rakho.

8. Zubaan to khol, nazar to mila, jawab to de

Mein kitni baar luta hoon mujhe hisaab to de.

9. Kabhi mahak ki tarah hum gulon se udate hain

kabhi dhuyen ki tarah parvaton se udate hain

Ye kechiya hume udne se khaak rokengi

Ki hum paron se nahi housalon se udate hain

10. Sarhadon par tanaav he kya

Jara pata to karo chunaav hain kya

Shaharon me to baaroodo ka mausam hain

Gaonv chalo amroodon ka mausam hain