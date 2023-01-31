Home

One quality that makes cats very special is their curiosity.

Kitten Learning Coin Flipping From Human Daddy Is Loveable To Nth | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Cats make for adorable and interesting pets. They are full of energy which they use sparingly so that they don’t exhaust it all in one go. Many animal behaviourists have opined that cats actually talk to humans, of course in their own way and the experts figure it out. Also, they are small in size compared to most dog breeds that we have as pets hence they are much more mobile and play with their human parents in a small space. One quality that makes them very special is their curiosity. The cat parents mostly use this trait to play with the felines.

This viral video shows a man playing a small game with a kitten. He places a coin on his dorsal, i.e., the back of the palm. He flips the coin and covers it and lifts the palm to show the coin. Then he places the coin on the top of the kitten’s paw who flips it like the man did and covers it with its tiny paw. Then it lifts the palm to reveal the coin.

The video has been viewed more than 31 lakh times.

WATCH THE KITTEN’S VIDEO HERE

It might look like a routine or maybe even a boring act but for those who are into animal behaviours and pet parenting will certainly enjoy the parent-baby bonding here and how useful it is for the pet kids and human parents.