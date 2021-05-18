New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal passed away on Monday night after a lengthy battle with coronavirus. 62-year-old Aggarwal who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to AIIMS and was on ventilator support since last week. The news of his demise has saddened people who are mourning his loss on Twitter. Many also remembered how he made constant efforts to educate the masses about Covid through numerous videos and helped them in their time of need. Also Read - Dr KK Aggarwal, At The Forefront In Fight Against Covid-19, Dies; Nation Mourns

He not only contributed immensely to the healthcare of our country, but also made people smile and inspired them through his optimistic outlook on life. A statement released after his death reads, ”He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit.”

Keeping his wishes in mind, we are revisiting this story today so that his positive spirit rubs off on all of us. Well, if you remember, Dr. KK Aggarwal is the same doctor whose video went viral a few months back, in which he was scolded by his wife on the phone for not taking her along with him for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the video, she said: Bohot hi ajeeb ho tum. Why didn’t you take me with you? This is not done. Don’t lie to me. After getting an earful, the doctor said, “I’m’ live on camera right now,” while trying to end their conversation. To this she responded by saying, “Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun”. This hilarious video of the doctor’s telephonic exchange with his wife had gone viral on the internet, making people laugh.

After the video of their conversation went viral, Dr KK Aggarwal had released a statement and said that he was glad for providing a “moment of levity in these tough times.” He also urged people to take the vaccine.

“I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter,” he had said.

Notably, Dr KK. Aggarwal was also the President of the Heart Care Foundation of India and the Past National President of Indian Medical Association. In 2010, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to the field of medicine.

Many on Twitter remembered his positive spirit and paid him heartfelt tributes:

Youtube videos of Dr kk aggarwal are always useful for us.He always gives us very important knowledge which is important for us. Shocked with the news of his demise . Om shanti Om.

Heartbreaking!! you have done such a great service to the humankind.. your voice is fresh in our minds always oozing with positivity. There was so much more you had to do spreading awareness.

Shocking news of the sudden demise of Padmashri Dr. K K Aggarwal sir.still cannot believe it! He has made immense contributions to the healthcare of our country n ws one of the foremost leaders of our fraternity!

May his soul rest in peace!