Kolkata’s Eden Gardens sets Guinness record for most dhakis playing dhak at Mahalaya celebrations | Video

Videos of 3,000 dhakis rehearsing and playing the dhak in unison have gone viral on social media ahead of the grand Mahalaya celebration at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

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3,000 dhaakis have set the Guinness World record at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Image Credit: cam_smesh/Instagram

Pitru Paksha ends; Devi Paksha begins. That’s Mahalaya, the day the countdown to Goddess Durga’s arrival officially starts. This will be the first Durga Puja under the BJP-led government, which won the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election on May 4. To mark the occasion, the state government has organised a mega Mahalaya programme at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 10.

It is historic because the cricket stadium is hosting a major non-sporting event. Ahead of the evening celebrations, videos of thousands of dhakis playing the dhak at the venue have flooded the internet.

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3,000 dhakias perform in unison at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens

Filmmaker Prathamesh posted a video on Instagram showing 3,000 dhakis playing the dhak inside the empty stadium, with the caption “Durga Puja Kolkata 2026.” He added that the dhakis were attempting to set a world record.

Independent filmmaker Sukanta Panda also shared a video from the stadium. The caption read, “3,000 dhakis playing the dhak together at Eden Gardens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prathamesh – a filmmaker (@cam_smesh)

A page dedicated to Durga Puja celebrations across West Bengal posted images of thousands of dhakis rehearsing at Eden Gardens. “Artists, performers and teams are putting the final touches in place so that every moment of tomorrow’s celebration unfolds seamlessly,” read the caption.

The same page also shared a video of the dhakis and mentioned that the performers were aiming to script history by setting a Guinness World Record.

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Photographer Manojit Mitra shared a video of a cricket match being played at Eden Gardens. He used it to show how the stadium looks when brimming with spectators and urged people to imagine what the large-scale Mahalaya celebrations would be like later in the day.

Internet reactions

People cannot wait for the Mahalaya celebrations to kick off at Eden Gardens. “We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this grand puja today,” wrote one user.

Another user said that the sound of dhakis playing the dhak is an integral part of Bengali culture and that they were excited to witness it on such a grand scale. “It felt really good to see,” read the comment.