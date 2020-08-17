If the recent news happenings have left you sad and gloomy, here’s a video that will leave you smiling and drive away those Monday blues! Recently, a granny from Kolkata celebrated her 93rd birthday and set the internet on fire with her adorable dance moves. Also Read - TikToker Matching Steps With Grandma is The Cutest Thing You Should Begin Your Weekend With! WATCH

The video was shared by her grandson Gourav Saha on Facebook in which the 93-year-old woman was seen dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood song ‘Aankh Maare’ as the rest of the family cheered her!

Watch the video here:

He shared more pictures from the bash, captioning it “Thamma’s Sweet 93 Birthday.” Dressed in an elegant white saree with a thick gold border and a gold necklace, the grandma also posed with the rest of the family amid colourful hats, balloons, and a big chocolate cake.

Netizens are absolutely loving the video and the happy celebrations and wished the granny a long life.

One user said, “Mind blowing… Age is only a number nothing else…”

Another wrote, ‘”umra ke is padaav pr bhi aisa dekh kr yuva peedhi ko prerna de rhi .dadi maan hjaro vrs hm sbke beech me rhe aisi meri kamna h.”