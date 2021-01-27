New Delhi: In a first of its kind, Kolkata got its first library on a boat for children on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. The library has been launched by the West Bengal Transport Corporation in collaboration with a heritage book store. The main objective behind the inauguration of the boat library is that one can read books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly river, an official said. Also Read - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Unused Toilet Converted Into Art Gallery and Library for Locals in Ooty

Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' Boat Library. "The boat library would take people on a three-hour- long trip," the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return, he said. There will be three trips on all weekdays, he said on Tuesday.

The boat has a free wifi facility as well. A ride on the boat would cost Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

The library will host activities such as storytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music and more, he said.

(With PTI inputs)