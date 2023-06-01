Home

Painting the City of Joy in Rainbow Hues: Kolkata Lesbian Couple Ties Knot after Divorcing Husband

In a heartwarming ceremony on Monday, a lesbian couple exchanged wedding vows and took pheras (traditional wedding rounds) at the Bhootnath temple in Kolkata. They proudly announced their union on social media, symbolizing their love and commitment.

Kolkata: In a heartwarming ceremony on Monday, a lesbian couple exchanged wedding vows and took pheras (traditional wedding rounds) at the Bhootnath temple in Kolkata. They proudly announced their union on social media, symbolizing their love and commitment.

The Love Story

Moumita and Mousumi’s love story began on social media, where they connected and gradually fell in love through conversations and subsequent dates. Currently, they are planning a short getaway to spend some quality time together away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The Struggle

Moushumi Dutta, who is a divorcee and a mother of two, shared her painful past, revealing that she had divorced her previous spouse due to domestic violence issues. Moumita wholeheartedly embraced the responsibility of caring for Moushumi’s children, vowing to be there for them and emphasizing their inseparability.

Unsupportive Parents

Sadly, Moumita’s parents did not support or accept her relationship with Mousumi, leading her to leave her home due to their disapproval.

Despite societal opposition to same-sex marriages and their families’ reluctance to accept their relationship, Mounita expressed their unwavering desire to be together.

Irrespective of the challenges they have faced, Moumita and Mousumi’s love and commitment have triumphed, as they embarked on their journey of matrimony, becoming an inspiring example of love and resilience.

Not The First LGBTQIA+ Couple To Get Married in Kolkata

Mousumi and Moumita became the third LGBTQIA+ couple to exchange vows in the city, joining the ranks of Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma. Their marriage stands as a powerful example for others in the community.

The first LGBTQIA+ couple to solemnize their union in Kolkata was Suchandra Das and Shree Mukherjee, who tied the knot in 2018. Their wedding continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other LGBTQ couples aspiring to marry their true loves.

Although homosexuality was decriminalised in 2018, same-sex marriage continues to be considered ‘illegal’ in the country.

However, Kolkata has consistently been at the forefront of progressive efforts aimed at creating a more inclusive society, and Moumita and Mousumi serve as shining examples of this progress.

The newlyweds express their hope that their upcoming one-year anniversary will coincide with positive changes for the LGBTQ community through the intervention of the Supreme Court.

