Kolkata man hangs from towering lamp post, performs pull-ups over busy road

A young man from Kolkata has drawn attention online after a video showed him climbing a high pole and performing risky workout moves above a busy road.

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Kolkata man hangs from towering lamp post, performs pull-ups over busy road. Image Credit: @bhasadclub/X

A shocking video from Kolkata has taken social media by storm, showing a young man using the top of a tall lamppost as a pull-up bar. He is seen performing bodyweight exercises high above the ground with no visible safety harness or protective equipment.

The most striking part of the video is the man’s composure. Even while performing the risky stunt several feet above the ground, he looked unfazed, stopping briefly at times before resuming his exercises as a person filmed the moment from below.

A fire brigade vehicle can also be seen under the pole in the viral clip. The presence of firefighters suggests they were on standby as a precaution, prepared to act if any mishap occurred.

Questions remain over whether the authorities were involved in the stunt planning and the reason behind the rescue team’s presence at the spot.

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Social media reactions

After the video spread across social media, it sparked a wave of memes and witty comments. Many users compared the man’s stunt to an action movie scene, while some joked that gym workouts were no longer enough for him. Others expressed shock at his confidence and said the video itself left them feeling anxious.

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The stunt also drew criticism from many social media users who questioned the safety risks involved. They pointed out that attempting such a feat without a harness, helmet, or any protective measures could have ended badly.

The slightest mistake during the stunt could have resulted in a devastating fall. Despite the wave of memes and reactions the video has received, it also reminds viewers that such dangerous acts circulating online should not be copied without proper safety arrangements.